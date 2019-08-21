Good City to host neighborhood festival, ribbon cutting at Century City

Good City Brewing LLC on Saturday will celebrate the opening of its new facility at Century City business park on Milwaukee’s northwest side, while it continues to work on attracting other tenants to the building.

The brewery last year bought the 56,000-square-foot Century City 1 building, becoming the first tenant to commit to a new building in the city-backed development at the former A.O. Smith and Tower Automotive site.

Good City officially moved its office and warehouse operations to the southern portion of the 3945 N. 31st St. building in early March following a build out, and has since taken steps to fill the rest of the space.

“We’ve brought numerous interested groups through the building and are in active discussions with a few organizations,” said David Dupee, co-founder of Good City Brewing. “We knew this would take time, but are optimistic with where things are currently.”

He said the company hopes to announce more details in the near future.

Good City will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new facility on Saturday, Aug. 24. Local officials will be in attendance. The event will also kickoff the Garden Homes Family Fest, an annual community event organized by The 30th Street Industrial Corridor Corp.

“We couldn’t be more excited to move into the neighborhood as it is our conviction that the current downtown renaissance we’ve benefitted from should create ripple effects throughout the entire city,” said Dan Katt, CEO and co-founder of Good City Brewing.

Katt said Saturday’s celebration will shine a light on recent development and economic opportunity on the city’s northwest side.

“The 30th Street Corridor once had one of the strongest manufacturing corridors in the world, which was surrounded by the most affluent Black neighborhoods in America at the time,” said Cheryl Blue, executive director at The Corridor. “Only when we work together, businesses and residents, will we achieve our goal.”

Free and open to the public, Family Fest will include a barbecue, music, family games, beer and tours of the warehouse. For more information and to RSVP, attendees are asked to call 414-509-5115.

Good City opened in the former Crank Daddy bicycle shop on Farwell Avenue on the East Side in 2016. Earlier this year, the brewery opened a second production facility and tap room along the Entertainment Block adjoining Fiserv Forum downtown.