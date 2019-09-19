GO Riteway Acquires Lazers Bus Service

Oak Creek-based GO Riteway Transportation Group announced that it has acquired Marshall, Wis.-based Lazers Bus Service.

Lazers Bus Service provides school bus transportation to the Marshall Public School District and motor coach services to the greater Madison region.

GO Riteway will officially assume the Lazers operation, including 29 employees and 33 vehicles, on Oct. 1.

“We are happy to turn over the reins to Go Riteway,” said Steve Lazers, owner of Lazers Bus Service. “We had choices of who to sell our business to and we feel that GO Riteway is a family company that shares our values. I am also confident that they are strong operators and will treat our employees and customers with the same care we have for the last 52 years.”

“Our agreement with Lazers allows for Steve and Donnita to enjoy a well-earned retirement while continuing to provide Lazers customers with safe, high quality transportation services”, said Ronald Bast, chairman of GO Riteway. “The acquisition also provides a key strategic location for the expansion of GO Riteway operations in south central Wisconsin.”

“As we have in the past, we plan to retain all Lazers employees and welcome them to

the GO Riteway family with excellent career opportunities,” Bast said.