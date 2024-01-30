Go Grocer to open second Milwaukee location, in Brewery District

After opening its first Milwaukee-area location last winter, in the Historic Third Ward, Chicago-based Go Grocer is moving ahead with plans to open a second location in Milwaukee.

The boutique grocery store filed Monday for occupancy of a 2,400-square-foot retail space at 926 W. Juneau Ave., located in the Brewery District in downtown Milwaukee. The space occupies part of the first floor of the five-story Vim + Vigor apartment building.

Go Grocer opened a location in Milwaukee’s Third Ward last January, and plans for the new location show a space that would resemble the Third Ward location, which sells a selection of national brands, locally sourced products, freshly made grab-and-go items and alcohol products.

The Brewery District location will be owned by the same pair that own the Third Ward location, brothers John and Edgar Rivera. They began work to build out the Brewery District space last summer, plans say, and have passed inspections to begin operation.

Go Grocer operates 13 stores in Chicago, according to the company’s website.