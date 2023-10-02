Global Water Center gains two new international tenants in coworking space

The Oasis Coworking Community at the Global Water Center, which offers a “soft landing” for overseas companies looking to grow in the U.S., has reached capacity with the addition of two new tenants. Located at 247 W. Freshwater Way in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood, the Oasis is operated by, which is a global hub dedicated to solving water challenges. According to a Monday announcement, France-based(ETC) and Canada-basedwill lease space in the Oasis. ETC provides anti-corrosion solutions for water tanks and filters. It will begin developing opportunities in the U.S. market with its first U.S.-based employee. “As we were looking for a U.S. location, the Global Water Center in Milwaukee was an obvious choice,” said Fabrice Aniel, CEO of ETC. “The Water Council has helped us establish U.S. connections and navigate the American business and regulatory environment, and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we expand in the U.S.” Pipesonic uses advanced sonic tools to conduct non-invasive assessment of watermains. “Milwaukee’s water technology hub offers a wealth of opportunity to expand our network,” said Harrison Richarz, chief innovation officer of Pipesonic. With the addition of ETC and Pipesonic, the Oasis is now at capacity, with 12 companies renting space. The Water Council is considering options to expand the available space for the popular offering, according to a press release. “The word is getting out about Milwaukee as more and more global companies recognize it as a place where water works,” said Dean Amhaus, president and CEO of The Water Council.