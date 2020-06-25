Global software company acquires Menomonee Falls-based WorkWise

Georgia-based software company Aptean has acquired WorkWise, LLC, an enterprise resource planning software company located in Menomonee Falls.

WorkWise develops enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software solutions and also offers customers support services. In addition to the manufacturing industry, WorkWise serves business service markets and the banking and finance industries.

The 15-year-old company has worked with more than 500 companies and has a total of 90 employees. Its award-winning SaaS software includes sales and marketing automation, customer services, contact center, mapping and mobile functionality.

Aptean is a global provider of software solutions to the finance, health care, biotech and pharmaceuticals industries. The company serves more than 4,100 organizations in more than 20 industries across 54 countries.

The acquisition of WorkWise extends Aptean’s presence within the manufacturing market, adding purpose-built software created to handle the complex need of manufacturers that design and build highly engineered products, the company said in a press release.

“WorkWise calls its philosophy ‘customer inspired’ because they put customers first, listen to their unique requirements and then use that feedback to create innovative business solutions,” said TVN Reddy, Aptean chief executive officer.