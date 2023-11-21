Glendale-based men’s footwear company Solwerk launches with guidance from industry veteran

A new men’s footwear company that aims to introduce both comfort and patent-pending technology into the design of a dress shoe was launched last week by an industry veteran.
John Stollenwerk Jr.
, founder of Glendale-based Solwerk
, began developing the business nearly six years ago after he recognized the need for a high-quality, comfortable dress shoe for professional men.
Stollenwerk previously worked at Port Washington-based Allen-Edmonds
for four years as a project manager. The company was purchased by his father, John Stollenwerk Sr.
, in 1980 and built into an upscale men’s footwear brand.
John Stollenwerk Jr. then spent almost five years with Glendale-based footwear company Weyco Group
as a senior purchasing analyst.
After leaving Weyco Group, Stollenwerk’s desire to stay within the footwear industry led him to pursue the creation of Solwerk. The company incorporates some of the same technology used in modern tennis shoes but presents that technology within a professional dress shoe.
“We don’t make our shoes like a tennis shoe, but it has all the properties a tennis shoe would have, so it’s going to give you that much more comfort throughout the day,” said Stollenwerk.
Solwerk has a patent pending for its ONE TEC cushion system, which uses a gel pillar that extends from the heel of the shoe to the midsole. A customer’s foot then rests directly on the gel. Stollenwerk partnered with veteran shoe designer Javier Solis
, whom he met during his time at Weyco Group, to create the company’s designs and technology. The two men are Solwerk's only employees at this time.
Solwerk's "Leader" line of shoes.
Solwerk's "Leader" line of shoes.[/caption]
“We didn’t want to re-invent the wheel. We wanted to update what men’s dress casual shoes can be,” said Stollenwerk.
In differentiating Solwerk from other men’s footwear companies, Stollenwerk pointed to the high-quality components used to manufacture each shoe. From the use of calf skin leather to a durable and flexible heel counter incorporated for support, he said every part of the shoe is “top of the line.” The shoes are manufactured in China and then shipped to Solwerk's Glendale warehouse.
“We really wanted to take the dress shoe and bring it into this century,” said Stollenwerk.
Solwerk currently offers five styles of shoes, with a chukka boot set to be released early next year. Stollenwerk believes men between the ages of 35 and 65 will be the most interested in Solwerk’s lineup of professional footwear.
“Our target audience tends to skew a little bit older given the nature of the footwear and the design,” he said.
The ONE TEC system can also be transferred into other kinds of shoes and Stollenwerk already has plans to expand his company’s portfolio into the men’s dress casual market in 2025 and beyond.
“There are plans to grow and take up more of a man’s closet with our brand,” he said. “There can be just an infinite array of offerings.”