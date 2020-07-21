Glance at yesteryear: Expansion of St. Luke’s Hospital

This June 1957 photo shows work on the eighth floor of an addition to St. Luke’s Hospital at 2900 W. Oklahoma Ave. in Milwaukee. The land for the hospital was originally acquired in 1941 but construction did not begin until 1950 because of World War II restrictions and material shortages. Two additional wings were completed in 1957 and 1958, leading to the sale of the original St. Luke’s Hospital near Madison Street and what is now South 3rd Street to Allen-Bradley. That building was razed in 1958, according to Aurora Health Care.

— Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Public Library