Giannis Antetokounmpo signs 5-year contract extension with Bucks

Andrew Weiland
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo

December 15th, 2020

The news Milwaukee Bucks fans have been eagerly anticipating was finally announced today.

Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the winner of the NBA MVP award for the last two seasons, said on Twitter that he has signed a contract extension to remain a member of the Milwaukee Bucks “for the next five years.”

“This is my home, this is my city,” Antetokounmpo said in the tweet. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next five years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”

Shams Charania, senior lead NBA insider for The Athletic, reported that Antetokounmpo is signing a five-year, $228.2 million supermax contract extension with the Bucks. The deal is the largest in NBA history, Charania reports.

The deal includes an opt-out clause in 2025 and Antetokounmpo is “now guaranteed $256 million over the next six seasons with the Bucks,” Charania reported on Twitter.

Bucks president Peter Feigin was sitting on a panel of Wisconsin sports executives as part of Milwaukee Press Club’s Newsmakers event when the news broke. He read Giannis’ tweet out loud and said it was hard to state the importance of such a “monumental event.”

“This is one of the great days in Bucks history,” said Feigin, later adding “it doesn’t get better than this announcement in December, in a year that’s so tough.”

