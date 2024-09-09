Getting There: Dan Lindberg

Applied AI Lab director
Waukesha County Technical College
Age: 36
Hometown: Geneva, IL
Education: Bachelor’s in economics and political science with a marketing minor and master’s in applied economics, both from Marquette University
Previous position: Founder and principal of Applied Economic Insight LLC
What’s your favorite part of working in education?
Dan Lindberg: “There are many things I love about working in education. I’m surrounded by kind, smart, talented, hardworking and articulate people who love working on challenging issues. Nothing beats the classroom though, helping students work through something challenging and new.”
What does your role as director of the applied AI lab entail?
“I help make AI accessible for all. I run the day-to-day operations of the lab, teach, present on AI, and I’m the program lead for the AI Data Specialist associate degree. I support WCTC’s internal operational AI efforts and collaborate with other colleges and universities as well.”
Why is it important for institutions like WCTC to invest in AI education?
“It took until the 1960s for 90% of U.S. households to have electricity. Why? All the systems, materials, labor and training required to update existing homes and build new homes. The analogy applies to AI because business processes and systems are being redesigned. A skilled workforce will help this transition.”
How do you spend your free time?
“My wife and I have two young kids, so our weekends revolve around them, visiting with extended family and seeing friends. It’s simple and wonderful. I read, play the sax and guitar and do a little woodworking from time to time. My wife and I are big Formula 1 fans.”