Getting There: Dan Lindberg

Applied AI Lab director Waukesha County Technical College Age: 36 Hometown: Geneva, IL Education: Bachelor’s in economics and political science with a marketing minor and master’s in applied economics, both from Marquette University Previous position: Founder and principal of Applied Economic Insight LLCDan Lindberg: “There are many things I love about working in education. I’m surrounded by kind, smart, talented, hardworking and articulate people who love working on challenging issues. Nothing beats the classroom though, helping students work through something challenging and new.”“I help make AI accessible for all. I run the day-to-day operations of the lab, teach, present on AI, and I’m the program lead for the AI Data Specialist associate degree. I support WCTC’s internal operational AI efforts and collaborate with other colleges and universities as well.”“It took until the 1960s for 90% of U.S. households to have electricity. Why? All the systems, materials, labor and training required to update existing homes and build new homes. The analogy applies to AI because business processes and systems are being redesigned. A skilled workforce will help this transition.”“My wife and I have two young kids, so our weekends revolve around them, visiting with extended family and seeing friends. It’s simple and wonderful. I read, play the sax and guitar and do a little woodworking from time to time. My wife and I are big Formula 1 fans.”