Germantown embroidery company to expand with new headquarters

Germantown-basedis planning to build a new headquarters in Germantown to accommodate the company's continued expansion. The company, a manufacturer of embroidery products, is currently located in a 17,000-square-foot facility at W194 N11665 McCormick Drive in the Germantown Industrial Park, but is proposing a 52,000-square-foot facility in the nearby and growing Germantown Business Park, at W129 N11025 Washington Drive. The new headquarters would have a combination of manufacturing, warehouse and office space for the company's 50 employees, according to the company's proposal. The lot would be able to accommodate about 20,000 square feet of future expansion as well. Midwest Products received approval to build the new headquarters from Germantown's Plan Commission on Monday. Midwest Products opened in 1983 as a home embroidery company, but grew into a large embroidery company doing contract embroidery for companies such as McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Briggs & Stratton and the Olympic Games, according to the proposal. The company has expanded twice in Germantown. Its top-selling product is The Hoopmaster, which helps prepare fabric for embroidery by stretching the material and resisting movement. The product is the number one selling commercial embroidery hooping system in the world, the company says.