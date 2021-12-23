Germantown-based GSC acquired by Ellison Technologies Inc.

Germantown-based GSC, formerly known as Graphics Systems Corp., has been acquired by Santa Fe Springs, California-based Ellison Technologies Inc. Ellison Technologies is one of the largest CNC machine tool integrators in the U.S. GSC sells…

Germantown-based Germantown-based GSC , formerly known as Graphics Systems Corp., has been acquired by Santa Fe Springs, California-based Ellison Technologies Inc. Ellison Technologies is one of the largest CNC machine tool integrators in the U.S. GSC sells 3D printers and 3D CAD systems. It also provides training, technical support and process solutions for 3D printing. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but an official agreement was signed on Dec. 15. “Through the combination of Ellison Technologies and GSC, we will be able to better serve our customers – from the inception of the part through production all the way to the end of the part’s lifecycle or a redesign,” reads a statement on the GSC website. “This will enable us to strengthen our market position with a unique offering to our customers and drive growth across our organizations.” According to a press release, the acquisition of GSC fit Ellison Technologies’ growth strategy. Ellison Technologies leadership said in the release that there will be immediate opportunities for growth beyond current GSC territory and opportunities to market software and additive solutions across the U.S. long term. “We are pleased to add GSC to our portfolio of offerings focused on the advancements in manufacturing and our philosophy of the life of the part; from inception (CAD), first prototyping (3D), through manufacturing (Ellison’s core business),” said Graham Hooper, president and chief executive officer of Ellison Technologies. “Ellison will continue to evolve into a broader solution provider, helping our customers achieve their business goals to an even higher degree than we do today.” GSC will continue to operate as a stand-alone company, focused on the same product portfolio that they currently represent. GSC moved its headquarters to W189 N11161 Kleinmann Drive in Germantown in 2016 after being headquartered in Menomonee falls. The company also has offices in Eau Claire, Green Bay, Madison, and Oakbrook Terrace and Freeport, Illinois.