German packaging manufacturer planning to build facility in Kenosha

A Germany-based transport packaging manufacturer is planning to build a 370,000-square-foot facility in Kenosha., which makes a variety of containers and shipping products, is planning to build the facility at 7517 60th St., about 4 miles west of downtown Kenosha. The facility would manufacture, store and distribute plastic drums and bulk containers, according to city documents. The proposed $38.9 million facility would create 97 jobs, according to Schuetz estimates. Situated between two railroad tracks, the facility is planned for a 24-acre site that Schuetz. The land is located in the 120-acre Midwest Transportation Center business park. Other tenants of the business park include food products supplier Ardent Mills and trucking company Old Dominion. The facility would include a two-story 14,000-square foot office area, 90,600 square feet of manufacturing space and 208,000 square feet of storage and shipping space. Outside, there would be 245 trailer stalls, plans show. Schuetz bases its United States operations out of a headquarters in New Jersey, but has facilities throughout the world, according to its website. [caption id="attachment_586171" align="aligncenter" width="1260"]Rendering from Harris Architects[/caption]