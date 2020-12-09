Geneva Supply paid $3 million for American Girl facility

Delavan-based Geneva Supply paid $3 million for the former American Girl doll facility in western Kenosha County, according to state records.

Geneva Supply, a third-party logistics provider specializing in e-commerce and one of the fastest growing companies in the state, announced the acquisition last week. The price was not disclosed at the time.

The 385,000-square-foot building at 12400 Fox River Road, town of Randall, will be used for Geneva Supply for its Chicago-area operations. It has been vacant for nearly two years.

American Girl announced in 2018 it would shut down the call center and distribution center with warehouse work being absorbed by facilities in Middleton and DeForest.

“We could not be more excited to revive this fulfillment warehouse and join the Kenosha County community, Mark Becker, co-founder and chief operating officer of Geneva Supply, said in a statement last week.

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance is supporting the project with a $1.5 million loan and the Kenosha County High Impact fund is providing another $400,000.