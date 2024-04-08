Geneva National acquires 200 acres for new development

has acquired more than 200 acres of land for future residential development, Lake Geneva-based developerannounced last week. Located at the western edge of Lake Como in Lake Geneva, Geneva National currently has 1,100 residents in addition to hotel rooms, restaurants and its 54-hole golf course. A Paloma spokesperson said the 200 acres of newly acquired land will primarily be used for more residences and community amenities. Paloma does not currently have an estimate for how many residential units will be built on the undeveloped land as decisions on single family vs. multifamily development have not yet been made. The land was purchased in mid-March from Forward Geneva National, which was led by Mike Keefe of Keefe Realty, now Compass, according to Paloma's announcement. "Lake Geneva continues to be Chicago’s favorite playground to escape the concrete jungle of the city and recent trends of remote work and more flexible schedules have transformed Lake Geneva into a bedroom community for Windy City residents," the announcement says. Founded in 1989, Geneva National has more than 1,100 residents with the ability to add nearly 750 more, according to the announcement. “People have reshuffled their priorities post-pandemic and Geneva National finds itself uniquely positioned to capitalize on this preferred lifestyle that befits working professionals as well as families and retirees,” said, president of Paloma Resort Properties. “Our junior golf programs are increasingly in high demand as more and more families choose the resort life GN affords.”