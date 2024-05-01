Brookfield-based marketing research and consulting firm acquires Minneapolis-based firm

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Brookfield-based marketing research and consulting firm(The Dieringer Research Group, Inc.) has acquired Minneapolis-based marketing research firm. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The two firms have worked together for years and both have expertise in health care and health insurance. "When I decided to transition ANA, my main focus was ensuring my team's well-being and continuing to deliver great experiences for our clients,” said ANA chief executive officer and president. “I've known and trusted The DRG for years. From our initial talks about an acquisition, I became even more convinced they'll maintain the high service, integrity, and quality our ANA clients depend on." “We are thrilled about this acquisition and the growth it brings to The DRG,” said, chief executive officer and president of The DRG. “It marks an exciting milestone for us as we celebrate 50 years of business this year. With our shared values and mutual dedication to quality and client satisfaction, this acquisition felt right from the start. I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we look forward to continuing the relationships ANA Research has cultivated and building on them with what The DRG offers.”