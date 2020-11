A home along the north shore of Geneva Lake sold recently for $5.2 million, according to state records.

Located on Aspen Lane in the town of Linn, the 8,765-square-foot home has 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, according to Redfin. It was built in 1920. The property has 100 feet of lake frontage.

The home was purchased by Brian and Mary B. Fahrney of Northbrook, Illinois from Sandra L. Stearns of Tucson, Arizona, according to state records. Brian Fahrney is a partner with Sidley Austin LLP.