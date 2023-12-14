Generation Growth Capital acquires three Midwestern manufacturers to launch new company platform

Federal Tool & Engineering headquarters building in West Bend. Image from Google.

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Generation Growth Capital (GGC) has acquired three Midwestern manufacturers as part of the launch of its newly formed metal manufacturing platform, called American Consolidated Metals. The first company acquired by Generation Growth Capital is West Bend-based Federal Tool & Engineering. The company provides metal stamping, metal fabrication and manufacturing engineering services.

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes.
