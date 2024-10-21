Generac wins $50 million contract to help introduce clean energy solutions in California

Town of Genesee-based Generac
, a manufacturer of energy technology solutions and power products, has entered into negotiations with the U.S. Department of Energy to receive a $50 million grant as part of the DOE’s Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnership.
The GRIP Program is a $10.5 billion investment to enhance grid flexibility and improve the resilience of the nation’s power system against extreme weather. The investment was established as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Generac will work with the California Water Association to introduce clean energy solutions to water utilities across the state. The total investment is expected to be approximately $100 million across 100 different California water utility sites, according to a Monday announcement from Generac.
"We've been providing reliable backup power solutions to critical infrastructure, such as water and wastewater utilities, in California and across the U.S. for more than 65 years," said Aaron Jagdfeld
, president and CEO at Generac. "We are honored to be selected by the DOE to expand that scope by delivering these innovative solutions of clean, resilient, and efficient power for California and its grid."
Under the project, microgrids, which will rely on battery energy storage and be managed by distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS), will form virtual power plants (VPPs) capable of delivering reliable load reduction during times of grid stress. Additionally, the project, with at least 55% of sites in disadvantaged communities, will lead to improved air and water quality, reliability, and operational savings.
California's electric grid is increasingly challenged by aging infrastructure, rising demands from electrification, and the effects of extreme weather, according to the announcement.
A year ago, Generac won a separate $50 million contract
from the DOE. That contract allowed the manufacturer to offer approximately 2,000 lower income Massachusetts residents with a combination of home battery systems, WiFi thermostats and hot water heater load control switches.
Generac is also taking part in grid resiliency work in Puerto Rico. In July, the company secured a five-year, $200 million grant
to help disadvantaged Puerto Rican households install solar and battery storage systems.