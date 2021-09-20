Generac to acquire propane fuel logistics company

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Generac's headquarters in the Town of Genesee
Town of Genesee-based Generac Power Systems’ parent company Generac Holdings Inc. plans to acquire Tank Utility, Inc., a Boston-based developer and provider of cloud-based and desktop metering software for fuel delivery companies. Tank Utility’s platform leverages…

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

