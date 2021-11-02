Generac to acquire ecobee for up to $770 million

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Generac's headquarters in the Town of Genesee
Generac Holdings Inc. plans to acquire Toronto-based smart thermostat maker ecobee in a deal valued at up to $770 million. Generac will pay $200 million in cash and plus $450 million of its common stock…

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

