Generac sued by supplier after allegedly refusing to buy millions of dollars in custom-made parts

Last updated on June 12th, 2023 at 03:50 pmA Pennsylvania manufacturer that was producing parts for Town of Genesee-based Generac Holdings Inc. has sued the company after Generac allegedly made the company pre-order millions of dollars in supplies but later refused to buy custom-made parts as promised. Williamsport, Pennsylvania-based Spartronics Vietnam, Inc., which specializes in

Ashley Smart
