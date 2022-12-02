Generac facing securities lawsuit following alleged sale of defective solar product

Town of Genesee-based Generac Holdings Inc. is facing a new lawsuit related to the alleged sale of a defective component found within the company’s solar energy systems. New York-based investor rights law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP (BLB&G) filed a class action lawsuit Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District

