Generac sponsors terrace at Milwaukee County Zoo

Generac Power Systems has signed on as the sponsor of an outdoor picnic venue at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The organizations announced on Tuesday the new multi-year sponsorship of the Zoo Terrace, which will now bear the name of the Town of Genesee-based generator maker. Financial terms of the partnership weren’t disclosed.

The picnic area is among the zoo’s most popular rental venues for corporate and large gatherings, the zoo said in its announcement. It accommodates up to 700 people and includes a beverage area and covered stage for entertainment.

“We are delighted to have Generac be a part of the Milwaukee County Zoo family and support our mission,” said Vera Westphal, interim zoo director. “Generac is a major employer and a pillar in our community and the company’s support of our programs reflects their commitment to our area.”

“The Milwaukee County Zoo is an important cultural asset in our region and a popular destination for people throughout the Midwest,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac. “We are proud to be a Wisconsin-based company and support local organizations that make this area unique.”

Generac also recently signed on as naming rights sponsor for a stage at Henry Maier Festival Park. Formerly sponsored by Harley-Davidson, the Generac Power Stage is undergoing work to improve its stage design and production capabilities.