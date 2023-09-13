Generac plans to build plant in Beaver Dam that could employ up to 400 workers

Town of Genesee-based Generac
is once again eyeing expansion with plans to build a new, 320,000-square-foot plant in Beaver Dam.
The company's latest proposal would involve building a manufacturing facility that would support ongoing growth within its commercial and industrial (C&I) product category. The new facility would be located within the Highway 151 Business Park at Kellom Road and Tower Drive.
With city approval, construction could start this year and be completed by early 2025. The facility will eventually employ between 350-400 people.
In an earlier interview with BizTimes Milwaukee, Aaron Jagdfeld
, chief executive officer of Generac, said the company was running up against capacity limitations in producing C&I products.
“We built that business organically, but also through acquisitions,” he said. “It’s a very global business so it gives us exposure globally. If you look back a decade ago, Generac was mostly a residential back-up power focused company in the U.S. We were very exposed to cycles that would happen just here in the U.S By being a more global company, it gives us exposure to different cycles. That’s how we look to diversify a bit. We see a lot of opportunities in that C&I business.”
In the second quarter of 2023
, Generac saw sales within the C&I category increase 24%. Global C&I product shipments remained strong at all-time record levels, according to Jagdfeld.
“Generac’s intended investment in our region is a testament to the business-friendly environment we've worked hard to cultivate,” said Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen
. “The establishment of this new plant translates to meaningful employment, stronger families, and a flourishing economy for Beaver Dam and the region and speaks volumes about the confidence that industry leaders like Generac have in our workforce, quality of life, and the infrastructure we offer.”