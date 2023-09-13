Generac plans to build plant in Beaver Dam that could employ up to 400 workers

Generac's headquarters in the Town of Genesee

Town of Genesee-based Generac is once again eyeing expansion with plans to build a new, 320,000-square-foot plant in Beaver Dam. The company’s latest proposal would involve building a manufacturing facility that would support ongoing growth within its commercial and industrial (C&I) product category. The new facility would be located within the Highway 151 Business Park

Ashley Smart
