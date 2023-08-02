As Generac sees sales decrease, CEO expresses optimism about long-term trends

By
-
Generac's headquarters in the Town of Genesee

As Town of Genesee-based Generac and its distribution partners continue to work down an elevated backlog of products and inventories, the company reported this week that it has seen an anticipated decline in sales in the second quarter of 2023. The company’s second quarter results show net sales decreased 23% to $1 billion, down from

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display