Which southeastern Wisconsin municipalities grew the most in 2023?

Municipality 2023 2023 Change 2023 Rate Change since 2020 Rate of Change Since 2020 Milwaukee 561,385 -2,247 -0.40% -16,508 -2.90% Madison 280,305 2,891 1.00% 5,661 2.10% Green Bay 105,744 -377 -0.40% -1,627 -1.50% Kenosha 98,211 -171 -0.20% -1,772 -1.80% Racine 76,602 93 0.10% -1,239 -1.60% Appleton 74,719 170 0.20% -955 -1.30% Eau Claire 70,542 840 1.20% 1,104 1.60% Waukesha 70,446 10 0.00% -717 -1.00% Oshkosh 66,184 253 0.40% -617 -0.90% Janesville 66,102 281 0.40% 488 0.70% West Allis 58,874 -41 -0.10% -1,460 -2.40% La Crosse 51,327 -49 -0.10% -1,360 -2.60% Sheboygan 49,686 -88 -0.20% -253 -0.50% Wauwatosa 47,038 -219 -0.50% -1,342 -2.80% Fond du Lac 44,300 -29 -0.10% -390 -0.90% Brookfield 41,884 -57 -0.10% 417 1.00% New Berlin 40,260 -42 -0.10% -190 -0.50% Wausau 39,968 162 0.40% -56 -0.10% Menomonee Falls 39,700 476 1.20% 1,177 3.10% Sun Prairie 37,890 1,267 3.50% 1,917 5.30% Oak Creek 37,156 1,094 3.00% 649 1.80% Greenfield 36,916 -130 -0.40% -870 -2.30% Beloit 36,342 -65 -0.20% -346 -0.90% Franklin 35,485 118 0.30% -653 -1.80% Manitowoc 34,568 -4 0.00% -69 -0.20% Fitchburg 32,284 165 0.50% 1,294 4.20% West Bend 31,886 263 0.80% 147 0.50% Mount Pleasant 27,727 114 0.40% 1 0.00% Neenah 27,453 92 0.30% 123 0.50% Superior 26,423 -82 -0.30% -327 -1.20% Stevens Point 25,752 56 0.20% 76 0.30% Mequon 25,489 150 0.60% 341 1.40% De Pere 25,348 -15 -0.10% -63 -0.20% Caledonia 25,326 102 0.40% -25 -0.10% Muskego 25,312 171 0.70% 274 1.10% Middleton 22,967 657 2.90% 1,138 5.20% Watertown 22,692 -92 -0.40% -243 -1.10% Pleasant Prairie 21,818 8 0.00% 564 2.70% Germantown 21,020 -4 0.00% 113 0.50% Howard 20,775 314 1.50% 823 4.10% South Milwaukee 20,211 -87 -0.40% -588 -2.80% Onalaska 19,018 49 0.30% 203 1.10% Fox Crossing 18,947 122 0.60% -48 -0.30% Marshfield 18,736 -3 0.00% -197 -1.00% Oconomowoc 18,682 186 1.00% 483 2.70% Wisconsin Rapids 18,670 8 0.00% -200 -1.10% Menasha 18,069 177 1.00% -193 -1.10% Cudahy 17,706 -78 -0.40% -496 -2.70% Kaukauna 17,493 109 0.60% 404 2.40% Ashwaubenon 16,986 161 1.00% 3 0.00%

Eighteen of the 100 fastest growing municipalities in Wisconsin are located in the southeastern portion of the state, including seven in Lake Country or northern Waukesha County. The village of Lannon leads all municipalities in the state with population growth of 20.6% from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. The village’s population is now 2,290. Other northern Waukesha County or Lake Country municipalities to see strong growth over the past year include Sussex, up 2.1% to 12,162; Merton, up 1.9% to 3,566; Menomonee Falls, up 1.2% to 39,700; the city of Oconomowoc, up 1% to 18,682; Hartland, up 1% to 10,065; and the city of Pewaukee, up 0.8% to 16,293. Oak Creek was the second fastest-growing municipality in southeastern Wisconsin, adding almost 1,100 residents in a year. The city’s 3% growth rate brought its population to 37,156. Other fast growing southeastern Wisconsin municipalities in the state's top 100 included Kohler, up 1.6% to 2,235; Grafton, up 1.4% to 12,608; Lake Geneva, up 1.4% to 8,684; Union Grove, up 1.3% to 5,152; Belgium, up 1.1% to 2,495; Slinger, up 1% to 6,363; Elkhart Lake, up 0.9% to 971; Eagle, up 0.9% to 2,146; Cedarburg, up 0.8% to 12,527; and West Bend, up 0.8% to 31,886. In percentage terms, no southeastern Wisconsin municipalities made the top 100 in the state for population loss. However, in absolute terms, Milwaukee did see the largest year-over-year decrease in population, losing 2,247 residents. The city’s population is now 561,385, a 0.4% decline. Milwaukee’s population is down more than 16,500 since 2020, although the 2023 decline was slower than in 2022 and 2021. Wauwatosa saw a slightly larger decline at 0.5%, losing 219 residents to come in at 47,038. Kenosha lost 171 residents to come in at 98,211, a 0.2% decrease. Greenfield was down 130, a 0.4% decline that put its population at 36,916. Sheboygan decreased by 88, a 0.2% dip. South Milwaukee was down 87 or 0.4% and Cudahy decreased 82 or 0.3%. Elsewhere in the state, Madison continued its growth, adding 2,891 residents, an increase of 1% that puts the city at 280,305. Among the 10 largest city’s in the state, Racine, Appleton, Eau Claire, Waukesha, Oshkosh and Janesville all saw slight population gains last year. Green Bay and Kenosha joined Milwaukee as top 10 cities to see a decline in population, dropping 0.4% and 0.2% respectively.