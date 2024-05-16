Which southeastern Wisconsin municipalities grew the most in 2023?
Learn more about:
Last updated
What's New
BizPeople
Submit a BizPeople
Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.
Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.
Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.
Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.
Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.
|Municipality
|2023
|2023 Change
|2023 Rate
|Change since 2020
|Rate of Change Since 2020
|Milwaukee
|561,385
|-2,247
|-0.40%
|-16,508
|-2.90%
|Madison
|280,305
|2,891
|1.00%
|5,661
|2.10%
|Green Bay
|105,744
|-377
|-0.40%
|-1,627
|-1.50%
|Kenosha
|98,211
|-171
|-0.20%
|-1,772
|-1.80%
|Racine
|76,602
|93
|0.10%
|-1,239
|-1.60%
|Appleton
|74,719
|170
|0.20%
|-955
|-1.30%
|Eau Claire
|70,542
|840
|1.20%
|1,104
|1.60%
|Waukesha
|70,446
|10
|0.00%
|-717
|-1.00%
|Oshkosh
|66,184
|253
|0.40%
|-617
|-0.90%
|Janesville
|66,102
|281
|0.40%
|488
|0.70%
|West Allis
|58,874
|-41
|-0.10%
|-1,460
|-2.40%
|La Crosse
|51,327
|-49
|-0.10%
|-1,360
|-2.60%
|Sheboygan
|49,686
|-88
|-0.20%
|-253
|-0.50%
|Wauwatosa
|47,038
|-219
|-0.50%
|-1,342
|-2.80%
|Fond du Lac
|44,300
|-29
|-0.10%
|-390
|-0.90%
|Brookfield
|41,884
|-57
|-0.10%
|417
|1.00%
|New Berlin
|40,260
|-42
|-0.10%
|-190
|-0.50%
|Wausau
|39,968
|162
|0.40%
|-56
|-0.10%
|Menomonee Falls
|39,700
|476
|1.20%
|1,177
|3.10%
|Sun Prairie
|37,890
|1,267
|3.50%
|1,917
|5.30%
|Oak Creek
|37,156
|1,094
|3.00%
|649
|1.80%
|Greenfield
|36,916
|-130
|-0.40%
|-870
|-2.30%
|Beloit
|36,342
|-65
|-0.20%
|-346
|-0.90%
|Franklin
|35,485
|118
|0.30%
|-653
|-1.80%
|Manitowoc
|34,568
|-4
|0.00%
|-69
|-0.20%
|Fitchburg
|32,284
|165
|0.50%
|1,294
|4.20%
|West Bend
|31,886
|263
|0.80%
|147
|0.50%
|Mount Pleasant
|27,727
|114
|0.40%
|1
|0.00%
|Neenah
|27,453
|92
|0.30%
|123
|0.50%
|Superior
|26,423
|-82
|-0.30%
|-327
|-1.20%
|Stevens Point
|25,752
|56
|0.20%
|76
|0.30%
|Mequon
|25,489
|150
|0.60%
|341
|1.40%
|De Pere
|25,348
|-15
|-0.10%
|-63
|-0.20%
|Caledonia
|25,326
|102
|0.40%
|-25
|-0.10%
|Muskego
|25,312
|171
|0.70%
|274
|1.10%
|Middleton
|22,967
|657
|2.90%
|1,138
|5.20%
|Watertown
|22,692
|-92
|-0.40%
|-243
|-1.10%
|Pleasant Prairie
|21,818
|8
|0.00%
|564
|2.70%
|Germantown
|21,020
|-4
|0.00%
|113
|0.50%
|Howard
|20,775
|314
|1.50%
|823
|4.10%
|South Milwaukee
|20,211
|-87
|-0.40%
|-588
|-2.80%
|Onalaska
|19,018
|49
|0.30%
|203
|1.10%
|Fox Crossing
|18,947
|122
|0.60%
|-48
|-0.30%
|Marshfield
|18,736
|-3
|0.00%
|-197
|-1.00%
|Oconomowoc
|18,682
|186
|1.00%
|483
|2.70%
|Wisconsin Rapids
|18,670
|8
|0.00%
|-200
|-1.10%
|Menasha
|18,069
|177
|1.00%
|-193
|-1.10%
|Cudahy
|17,706
|-78
|-0.40%
|-496
|-2.70%
|Kaukauna
|17,493
|109
|0.60%
|404
|2.40%
|Ashwaubenon
|16,986
|161
|1.00%
|3
|0.00%
BIZEXPO IS NEXT WEEK - REGISTER TODAY!