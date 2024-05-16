Mequon clinic building sold for $16.7 million

A 40,000-square-foot Children’s Wisconsin
clinic in Mequon, has sold to a limited liability company affiliated with Nashville-based Montecito Medical Real Estate
for $16.7 million.
The property was sold by a Delaware limited liability company.
Located at 1655 W. Mequon Road, the two-story primary and specialty care clinic was constructed for Children’s and opened on Aug. 1, 2016.
Dubbed the Mequon Clinic, the facility remains under the operation of Children’s Wisconsin. It includes an on-site lab, and provides a bevy of medical services, including asthma/allergy, audiology, cardiology (Echo), child and family therapy (behavioral health), dermatology, ear, nose and throat, gastroenterology, neurology (EEG), orthopedics, ophthalmology, urology, surgery, and urgent care.