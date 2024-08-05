Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Generac expands partnership with Spanish manufacturer Wallbox, invests $35 million

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
The Wallbox Pulsar Plus is designed for smart EV charging with high power in a small footprint. Image courtesy of Wallbox.
Learn more about:
GeneracWallboxAaron JagdfeldEnric Escorsa
Last updated

Town of Genesee-based Generac is deepening its partnership and investment in Barcelona-based Wallbox, a manufacturer of electric vehicle charging systems and energy management systems. Wallbox received a $45 million investment from several shareholders, including a $35 million investment from Generac, the companies announced earlier this month. The funding was needed to support Wallbox’s growth and

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.