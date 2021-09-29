Generac considered other states, chose Wisconsin for expansion

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Generac purchased the former American Family Insurance office building along I-94 in Pewaukee. Image from Google.
Generac purchased the former American Family Insurance office building along I-94 in Pewaukee. Image from Google.
Generac Power Systems had other options for its plans to invest $53 million and hire 700 employees across its Wisconsin footprint, a Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. report obtained by BizTimes revealed today. The manufacturer had…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display