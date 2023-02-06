gener8tor raising a $15 million venture capital fund

Wisconsin startup accelerator program gener8torand its venture capital fund have raised $14.5 million of a $15 million fundraising target for its eighth venture fund, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
The SEC filing shows that 51 investors have taken part in gener8tor’s latest funding round. The firm declined to comment on the funding round Monday.
gener8tor makes investments in startups that participate in its accelerator program. In return for an equity stake, the nationally-ranked accelerator invests up to $100,000 in each of the high-growth startups that participate in its 12-week gener8tor program.
Through its startup accelerator programming, gener8tor has helped over 1,000 startups raise more than $1.4 billion in funding and create 9,700 jobs. Approximately 40% of those startups have women founders and 45% have founders of color – and 93% of them are based outside of major metro areas.
gener8tor also began raising $15 million for its seventh venture fund in 2019, reaching $11.1 million later in 2020.