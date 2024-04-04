GE HealthCare plans building addition at West Milwaukee campus

GE HealthCare
plans to build a 65,588-square-foot addition at its West Milwaukee campus, located at 4855 W. Electric Ave.
The new building would be used to manufacture X-ray tube equipment, according to documents submitted to West Milwaukee's Plan Commission.
GE HealthCare submitted plans for the one-story structure to be built on the east side of the West Milwaukee campus. The building will include fabrication space, offices, a locker room, break area and compactor room.
Other site improvements will include a new 75-car parking lot and green space adjacent to the addition that will feature an outdoor patio for employees.
If approved, construction would begin in 2024 and be completed by 2026.
In 2020, GE HealthCare announced plans
to invest $50 million in its West Milwaukee facility and build a three-story engineering complex. That complex has been complete and consists of two office buildings and one manufacturing facility. Tubes, detectors and components for molecular imaging and computed tomography (CT) are manufactured there.
The newly proposed addition is not part of the originally proposed complex, but a separate building.
Since September 2020, GE HealthCare has invested more than $60 million for CT detector and x-ray tube capacity expansion, according to a company spokesperson.
"We continue to explore opportunities for the facility across the street that best meet the needs of our workforce given our Waukesha campus revitalization plans announced in November 2023," according to information provided by a company spokesperson.
GE HealthCare plans to shift operations
at its Wauwatosa and Milwaukee facilities to its Waukesha campus over the next three years.