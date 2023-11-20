GE HealthCare to consolidate Milwaukee, Wauwatosa locations into Waukesha campus

Chicago-based GE HealthCare plans to shift operations at its Wauwatosa and Milwaukee facilities to its Waukesha campus over the next three years.

Peter Arduini, president and chief executive officer of GE HealthCare, informed Milwaukee-area employees of the changes last week. The company currently has employees at Milwaukee County Research Park in Wauwatosa, at 9900 W. Innovation Drive, and at 8200 W. Tower Ave. on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The consolidation of these two locations into GE HealthCare’s Waukesha campus, located at 3000 N. Grandview Boulevard, is part of ongoing modernization efforts.

“Over the next several years, we plan to transform the Waukesha Campus into a vibrant hub and heartbeat for GE HealthCare,” said Arduini. “We’re excited to make this investment in you and our full Milwaukee-area team to transform the workplace experience, build a revitalized campus community, and foster collaboration in a way that fuels future innovation.”

The company will maintain its lease at the Milwaukee County Research Park through Dec. 21, 2026. An unspecified number of employees will work at that location until then. Approximately 1,000 GE HealthCare employees between the Milwaukee County Research Park and Tower Avenue facilities will be shifted to Waukesha in a series of waves.

Arduini said some of the modernization efforts that will take place at the Waukesha facility include updated workspaces and employee amenities, new technology for collaborative work, and a conference “hub” for large meetings.

“The refreshed workspaces, collaboration and focus spaces, shared amenities and other elements are part of a pilot program that will help us determine the future of on-site working,” he said. “The purpose of this is to create an energizing and dynamic workplace that represents our culture.”