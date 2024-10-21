GE HealthCare, Antetokounmpo foundation to provide $1 million to area nonprofits

GE HealthCare, the GE HealthCare Foundation and the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation launched an initiative aimed to increase access to basic needs in Milwaukee communities.

The initiative, called Powering Milwaukee Forward, grants a total of $1 million to 10 area nonprofits. It aims to improve access to housing, education, healthy food and safe environments. The GE HealthCare Foundation will provide grants to the Children’s Wisconsin Foundation and the African American Breastfeeding Network to support maternal and infant health care, according to the news release.

“GE HealthCare has a unique responsibility to help address barriers to care that create health inequities in our communities,” GE HealthCare president and chief executive officer Peter Arduini said in the news release. “With thousands of GE HealthCare colleagues across Greater Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin, we are honored to collaborate with CAFF and nonprofits on Powering Milwaukee Forward to help address the individual, societal, and environmental challenges that exist in the region.”

Acts Housing and Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity will receive funds to support housing access, while the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee will receive grants to improve access to education. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Hunger Task Force will receive funding to increase access to healthy food.

To support accessible, safe physical environments, the Milwaukee Parks Foundation and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers will also receive grants as part of the Powering Milwaukee Forward initiative.

“The City of Milwaukee has done so much for me and my family — but I know there are so many in this community who struggle to access basic needs,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks player and CAFF founder, in a news release. “It’s time to support these underserved neighborhoods and help provide what they need to thrive.”