Gale Klappa to shift roles at WEC Energy Group

By
-
Gale Klappa, M7 co-chair and executive chairman of WEC Energy Group.

Last updated on November 9th, 2023 at 11:38 amGale Klappa, the longtime leader of We Energies parent company WEC Energy Group, will move to a new role on the company’s board when his current agreement ends in May. Klappa has been executive chairman of the company since February 2019. When his current agreement ends in

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display