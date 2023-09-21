Wauwatosa | Founded: 2012 Industry: Architecture and engineering Employees: 12 Galbraith Carnahan Architects designs buildings for office, residential, hospitality and multifamily projects. How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years? Joe Galbraith, partner: “One of our biggest challenges has been the tight labor market. We have overcome these challenges by engaging

Wauwatosa | Founded: 2012 Industry: Architecture and engineering Employees: 12

Galbraith Carnahan Architects designs buildings for office, residential, hospitality and multifamily projects.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Joe Galbraith, partner: “One of our biggest challenges has been the tight labor market. We have overcome these challenges by engaging with UW-Milwaukee’s School of Architecture and Urban Planning, building a reputation among the student body to attract top candidates.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“We see growth opportunities in being involved with larger and more complex projects, in addition to serving clients throughout the Midwest.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“We would like to expand our services to more clients regionally, focusing on hospitality and housing projects.”

What’s one thing you would change to make Milwaukee/southeastern Wisconsin better?

“Real population growth. By attracting, retaining and building a real sense of growth for the region, we feel the momentum and optimism of new residents will carry over into all aspects of life in the city.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“You have to stay flexible. Have a plan but be able to adapt as challenges or opportunities present themselves. We have a guiding principle, called Possibility Thinking, which encourages staff to challenge the status quo and consider unique solutions.”