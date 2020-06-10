GalaxE.Solutions to locate innovation hub in downtown Milwaukee

New Jersey-based tech company GalaxE.Solutions, Inc. aims to bring 300 tech jobs to the city with plans to locate its operations in an innovation center in downtown Milwaukee.

The company first discussed its plans during a CNBC interview in May, but did not provide any detail on where or how it would establish operations until now.

GalaxE has yet to identify an exact location, but did identify downtown Milwaukee in a press release. Tim Bryan, chief executive officer of GalaxE, said offices on Michigan Street and Wisconsin Avenue were identified, but discussions were put on hold due to COVID-19

GalaxE’s local hiring efforts are already underway.

Northwestern Mutual partnered with GalaxE to launch “Outsource to Milwaukee,” one of multiple GalaxE programs striving to bring off-shore jobs in IT back to the United States at a competitive price.

The company has already launched two similar initiatives in Detroit and Hartford, Connecticut, both of which are a part of the GalaxE’s broader “Outsource to America” program.

GalaxE is a provider of software services and IT business support systems in the healthcare, retail and financial services industries. As GalaxE’s partner, Northwestern Mutual will outsource specific projects to the company’s new Milwaukee IT workforce.

By leveraging the company’s business model, GalaxE contends that it can bring IT jobs back to cities like Milwaukee using domestic teams and transformational technology that drive greater accuracy and efficiencies than offshore labor.

“In the post COVID-19 world, overseas work-from-home challenges with infrastructure, security and compliance are creating critical problems for U.S. companies that rely on technology to do business,” Bryan said in a statement.

Employees at GalaxE’s innovation hub will work in app development, maintenance, customer support and quality assurance, for example, Bryan said. The salaries of GalaxE employees will be “commensurate with prevailing wages in the United States,” he added.

“You’re talking about solid American salaries,” Bryan said.

In addition to providing IT solutions to local companies, GalaxE’s innovation hub will also focus on workforce development and training to generate economic opportunities that target displaced populations.

Neal Sample, chief information officer at Northwestern Mutual, said he approached GalaxE because he felt its outsource program was a great fit for Milwaukee, Northwestern Mutual and other organizations in the city.

GalaxE’s initiative also aligned with Northwestern Mutual’s MKE Tech Hub Coalition, whose mission is to grow, attract and retain tech talent to the regional with the goal of doubling the local tech workforce by 2025.

“Outsource to Milwaukee is a tremendous opportunity to create hundreds of new tech jobs in Milwaukee with competitive wages, especially for those in areas of economic disparity by providing non-traditional tech talent pathways into a career,” Sample said. “Milwaukee is our hometown. We need to ensure we can fill current talents needs and are building a strong pipeline of talent in the years to come.”

