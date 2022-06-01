Future 50 application deadline extended to Friday, June 3

The deadline to submit applications for the Future 50 awards program has been extended to Friday, June 3.

Future 50, a longstanding program recognizing the fastest-growing privately-owned businesses in southeastern Wisconsin, is returning this year after a two-year hiatus. Applications for Future 50 honorees can be submitted here.

BizTimes Media is again partnering with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce in presenting the Future 50 awards program.

Established in 1988, the Future 50 awards recognize fast growing privately-owned companies in southeastern Wisconsin that have been in business for at least three years and have shown significant revenue and employment growth.

“We have received a very strong response to Future 50 applications. However, based on inquiries we’ve received from companies looking to submit an application and the fact that we lost a day because of the Memorial Day weekend, we are extending the application submission date to June 3. Many companies that have submitted an application have also expressed to me that the process is quick and easy, and takes only a few minutes”, said Dan Meyer, publisher and owner of BizTimes Media.

To qualify for a Future 50 award, businesses must: be headquartered in the 8-county southeastern Wisconsin area, have private ownership (not a subsidiary, franchise or division), demonstrate growth in sales and employment (averaged over the past three years) and be in business for at least three years.

Previously, three-time Future 50 award winners were no longer eligible to be honored, but that condition has been eliminated so those companies are now eligible.

Businesses meeting the above criteria that are owned by private investment firms also based in the region are eligible.

The Future 50 award winners will be recognized at an awards luncheon on Sept. 29 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Each Future 50 winner will also be profiled in the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

BizTimes Media is now taking over ownership of the Future 50 program, while the MMAC remains a partner. The presenting sponsor for the Future 50 program is Old National Bank.

Click here to submit your Future 50 application.