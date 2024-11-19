Login
Transportation & Logistics

Frontier Airlines to offer service from Milwaukee to Tampa

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
Frontier AirlinesMilwaukee Mitchell International Airport
Last updated

Denver-based Frontier Airlines announced today that it will offer nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Tampa, Florida.

The flights will begin on March 7 and will operate three times a week.

Tamps will be the third destination served by Frontier from Milwaukee.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we are excited to grow our service at MKE with the launch of this new route,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design for Frontier Airlines. “Just in time for spring and summer travel, Wisconsin consumers will be able to enjoy ultralow cost travel to Tampa, Florida, one of the nation’s top destinations.”

In September, the most recent month of available data, Frontier served 5,778 passengers through Mitchell, a market share of 1.1% at the airport.

Southwest Airlines is the only airline currently offering direct flights between Milwaukee and Tampa.

