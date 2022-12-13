Frontdesk names new CFO

Milwaukee-based Frontdesk, a short-term apartment rental company, has named Will Petter as its new chief financial officer. Petter was previously chief financial officer of Longview, Texas-based Axis Energy Services. He has experience in advising and operating both private and public companies. [caption id="attachment_561550" align="alignleft" width="157"] Will Petter[/caption] “We’re delighted to welcome Will to the team and confident he will continue to make a meaningful impact at Frontdesk with the wealth of experience and the strong track record that he brings,” said Jesse DePinto, co-founder and CEO of Frontdesk. This is the second change to the company’s executive leadership team in just over three months. In September, DePinto was named the company’s new CEO. He replaced co-founder and past CEO Kyle Weatherly, who stepped down and took on a new role as a board director. DePinto and Weatherly founded Frontdesk in 2017 and have since expanded the company into over 30 markets and 150 locations. The company has continued to see rapid growth, being named to the Inc. 5000 in 2021. Frontdesk had a 3,012% three-year growth rate, according to Inc. magazine and was ranked #136 on the Inc. 5000 list. “Will’s expertise in financial strategies and deep understanding of venture capital, private equity, and public equity, will be invaluable as we continue to redefine hospitality for the modern traveler,” reads an announcement from the company.
Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save nearly 40%!