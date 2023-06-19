From treating strokes to creating art, impact of AI knows no bounds

By
-
Advocate Aurora Health physicians use advanced imaging technology in stroke treatment and intervention. Credit: Advocate Aurora Health

Looking back at the evolution of web-based technology over the past three decades, it’s impossible to think of one industry or line of work that hasn’t been shaped by the internet in some way. And 30 years from now, the same will likely be said for artificial intelligence. Many industries won’t have to wait nearly

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display