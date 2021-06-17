From a month’s rent to iPads, Racine County and city offering incentives to boost COVID vaccination rates

Racine County and city officials today announced they will award prizes to encourage thousands of more residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The campaign will run over the next month with the goal of getting 3,000 more county residents vaccinated. The county and city have donated $5,000 each to fund 66 prizes that will be distributed through a random drawing on July 20.

Prizes include iPads, Chromebooks, one month of rent, $100 toward a winner’s utility bill, a Weber propane gas grill, $50 gas and grocery cards, Smart TVs and lunch with the mayor. Residents who get fully vaccinated between today and July 17 can receive two entries into the drawing.

Racine County is among many municipalities and states nationwide that are offering incentives in an effort to boost vaccination rates. Illinois, for example, last month offered 50,000 free tickets to Six Flags Great America to newly vaccinated residents. Minnesota said the first 100,000 people to get a vaccine between Memorial Day and the end of June would be eligible for rewards including a free state parks pass or fishing license.

“We really hope to reach 3,000 vaccinations in the next 30 days to give out these great prizes,” said Racine mayor Cory Mason. “I am thankful to have a great partner in County Executive (Jonathan) Delagrave who recognizes our obligation to protect the public health of our community, and is willing to create innovative approaches, like this incentive campaign, to promote getting vaccinated.”

To enter the prize drawing, county residents must get vaccinated at one of the following locations:

AMI’s Regency Mall vaccination clinic

City of Racine’s vaccination clinic at Festival Hall or City Hall

City of Racine/Ascension’s vaccination clinic at the Bryant Center at the Juneteenth celebration on June 19

Other city of Racine-sponsored pop-up vaccination clinics

If the county reaches the goal of vaccinating 3,000 more residents during the 30 days, a drawing will be held on July 20 to announce the winners.

“I encourage any Racine County resident who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to take advantage of this opportunity and help us beat COVID once and for all,” Delagrave said.