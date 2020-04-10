Froedtert South plans addition, renovation of Pleasant Prairie hospital cancer center

Froedtert South plans to expand and renovate the cancer treatment center on its Pleasant Prairie hospital campus.

The health system plans to build a 6,700-foot addition to the northeast corner of the hospital’s first floor that will include a new entrance to its cancer care clinic, and a 12,000-square-foot interior renovation to the center, located at 9555 76th St. The project would include new outpatient treatment areas for patients receiving radiation and chemo therapies.

The project is scheduled to be constructed in three phases. The first phase, a building shell addition and site work, was originally expected to be finished by September. Ric Schmidt, president and chief executive officer at Froedtert South, said the health system is seeking approvals for the project, but won’t move forward with it “until the COVID-19 pandemic has been resolved.” He said that could delay the project to 2021.

Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, formerly St. Catherine’s Medical Center, has undergone several expansions in recent years. In 2019, the hospital completed a 242,500-square-foot expansion and renovation to house its advanced outpatient surgical wing.

In 2017, the former United Hospital System rebranded as Froedtert South under an expanded partnership with Wauwatosa-based Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

