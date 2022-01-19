Froedtert & MCW to close Mequon urgent care indefinitely

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin announced it is shutting down urgent care at its Mequon health center indefinitely as a result of COVID-related staffing constraints.

The Froedtert & MCW Mequon Health Center Urgent Care closes effective Feb. 1. The health center, at 11430 North Port Washington Road, will remain open.

“An unprecedented number of our own staff are being affected by the recent COVID-19 surge, which requires us to reassign staff across our health network resulting in the closure of our Mequon Health Center Urgent Care,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health.

“While our health network continues to experience record setting admissions and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, we remain committed to Mequon and the surrounding communities and will continue to help manage the health care needs of our patients, staff and community,” Jacobson added.

Asked whether the closure was permanent, a spokesperson on Wednesday said “the reopening date is undetermined at this time.”

The health network operates five other Milwaukee-area urgent care locations, including in Menomonee Falls, New Berlin, Oak Creek, Wauwatosa and West Bend.

The network’s 92,000-square-foot health center in Mequon opened in late 2017 with services including primary care and urgent care, women’s health, obstetrics/gynecology and various specialties.

Earlier this month, Chicago-based real estate investment management firm Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC purchased the health center for $50.21 million.

Health care providers across the region have struggled with staffing challenges throughout the pandemic, but many have reported the situation to be increasingly dire amid the latest hospitalization surge. Earlier this month, Advocate Aurora Health temporarily closed three Milwaukee-area urgent care centers because of staffing shortages.