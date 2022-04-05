Froedtert & MCW opens new imaging center managed by Minnesota-based radiology provider

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network and partner RAYUS Radiology has opened a new outpatient imaging center in West Bend. The new center at 1709 S. 18th Ave. is one of…

The th Ave. is one of Froedtert & MCW's seven imaging centers managed by RAYUS. The advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology provider, which is based in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, has a national footprint that includes about 140 centers. The company was formerly known as Center for Diagnostic Imaging until last year when it rebranded as Rayus Radiology. In addition to West Bend, RAYUS recently added locations in Minnesota, Utah and Maine. "We are honored to be partnered with Froedtert & MCW imaging centers in our collective expansion of access to high-quality, timely MRI services," said Kim Tzoumakas, chief executive officer for RAYUS. "We look forward to serving patients and referring physicians through the new West Bend location." Other Froedtert & MCW imaging centers managed by RAYUS in the area are located in Mequon, Wauwatosa, Oak Creek, Greenfield, Waukesha and Menomonee Falls. "We are excited to announce our continued growth in outpatient imaging centers across our health network," said Jim Klauck, senior vice president of ancillary services for Froedtert Health. "The opening of this new outpatient center builds on our commitment to increase access to care for patients in need of high-quality imaging services and radiology procedures." Previously, Froedtert & MCW partnered with imaging operator Smart Choice MRI on six centers in southeastern Wisconsin. Smart Choice MRI, which was formerly headquartered in Mequon before moving to Chicago in 2017, went out of business in 2020 and closed its Wisconsin locations. RAYUS, then known as CDI, went on