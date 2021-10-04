Froedtert & MCW builds up physician network in Sheboygan area

Wauwatosa-based Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin announced it has added 14 primary care providers from the Sheboygan area to its health network as it continues to expand its reach to the northeast.

The physicians and advance-practice providers, all of whom are currently with Ascension Wisconsin, will join Froedtert & MCW in November.

Froedtert & MCW plans to open new locations in 2023 in Plymouth and Sheboygan, where some of the new physicians and APPs would be located. Until then, they will practice in a variety of Froedtert & MCW locations, including in Manitowoc, Mequon, Plymouth, Port Washington, Sheboygan and West Bend.

“We are excited and pleased to have these experienced, highly regarded providers join our health network,” said Doug Marx, chief medical officer and vice president of Froedtert & MCW Community Physicians practice group. “The addition of these trusted providers will enable us to enhance and expand our commitment to primary care access to the diverse communities we serve in eastern Wisconsin and the greater-Sheboygan area.”

Earlier this year, Froedtert Health acquired a majority membership interest in Holy Family Memorial, a health system based out of a medical center in Manitowoc. Holy Family Memorial, which has a campus in Sheboygan, now operates as part of the Froedtert & MCW health network while remaining Catholic under sole sponsorship of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, Inc.

The new primary care physician hires include Dr. Eric Boehmer, Dr. Sonya Hollingsworth, Dr. Mary Gentine, Dr. Katelin Krystowiak, Dr. Michael Martella, Dr. Steven Staehling, and Dr. Xia Vang. New APP hires include Colleen Gumm, Courtney Johnson, Melissa Krause, Carmen Ruiz, Dana Waters, Angela David and Noah Slife.