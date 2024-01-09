Froedtert Hospital to build 9-story patient tower at Wauwatosa campus

Froedtert Hospital today announced plans to expand its capacity to care for patients by building a nine-story patient tower at its campus at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa.

If approved by the City of Wauwatosa, the 225,000-square-foot building will be situated where the main entrance of the hospital is located on North 92nd Street and West Doyne Avenue.

The structure will include inpatient care floors, a new main lobby expansion and a bridge connector to a parking structure currently under construction across North 92nd Street.

Construction will start in summer 2024, with an anticipated opening in 2027.

“The new tower is part of our acute care strategy aimed at addressing capacity issues and capability for new growth, said Eric L. Conley, president, South Region, Froedtert ThedaCare Health Inc., and president of Froedtert Hospital. “This expansion will allow us to meet the growing need for our services throughout the region.”

The City of Wauwatosa’s Design Review Board will review design plans at its Jan. 18 meeting.

Froedtert Hospital is working with Cannon Design on facility design considerations. Mortenson Construction will serve as general contractor for the project.

Froedtert Hospital, the academic medical center of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, current has 766 patient beds.