Froedtert Health partnering with Carbon Health on eastern Wisconsin clinics

Wauwatosa-based Froedtert Health plans to partner with Carbon Health
as the San Francisco-based health care provider builds primary care and urgent care clinics throughout eastern Wisconsin.
The first of the clinics is expected to open in early 2023 and the exact number of clinics is yet to be determined. Carbon Health would build the facilities and work with Froedtert on site selection. Exact locations have not been determined.
Carbon Health provides “omnichannel care” with delivery across a number of access points including in-person clinics, virtual care and remote patient monitoring.
The partnership will “increase diverse points of health care access, enhance convenience for patients and redefine health care delivery in the Wisconsin market,” Froedtert and Carbon Health said in a press release announcing their agreement.
“The Carbon Health partnership will improve our ability to meet our patients with the right care, in the right place and the right time,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health. “Collectively, this partnership will enable us to offer creative solutions to expand primary care and urgent care access points for our patients across our entire health network.”
Froedtert will provide specialty and ancillary care to Carbon Health patients when needed and Carbon Health will integrate with the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin electronic medical record system to help with coordination of care, Steve Schooff, director of external communications at Froedtert, said in an email.
Schooff said the site selection would focus on identifying communities where the Froedtert network does not have a presence or where there is an opportunity to increase primary and urgent care offerings.
“Carbon Health is focused on attracting new patients in untapped markets who have likely not entered the Froedtert & MCW health network in the past,” Schooff said. “Carbon Health generally focuses on a younger, healthier segment of the population that may have fewer health care needs and are more likely to be driven by convenience, access and affordability.”