Froedtert Health network could expand reach to Manitowoc under new deal

Froedtert Health is in discussions to acquire a minority interest in Manitowoc-based Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, a deal that would expand the Wauwatosa-based system’s reach into northeastern Wisconsin.

The two health systems have entered into a letter of intent to provide health care services, with HFM continuing to operate as a locally-led and managed health network within Froedtert Health’s network. The medical center would remain Catholic and under sole sponsorship of the Holy Family Convent of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, Inc., while Froedtert would provide a long term clinical and financial commitment as part of the partnership.

Brett Norell, president and chief executive officer of HFM, said the health system received interest from “several respected, regional health systems regarding partnership opportunities to enhance HFM’s long-term ability to support the health and wellness of our community.”

“We are excited to move forward and continue discussions with Froedtert Health to build on our established collaborative efforts with them, including our e-visit program and, most importantly, to further our mission to serve the community,” Norell said.

The organizations said the partnership will include provisions for additional health care relationships, including HFM’s membership in Bellin Health Partners. HFM joined Bellin in 2016.

“This opportunity is about supporting HFM’s long-standing mission and continuing our mission of becoming the trusted leaders in the communities we serve by transforming health care and connecting communities to the best of academic medicine,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health. “We, along with our partners at the Medical College of Wisconsin, look forward to helping advance the health of the region through our personal connections, patient care and dedication to innovation and research.”

In addition to its flagship hospital campus, HFM’s network includes multiple outpatient locations in Manitowoc and a campus in Twin Rivers.

The Froedert & the Medical College of Wisconsin network includes most of southeastern Wisconsin. In 2017, it expanded to Kenosha County under an expanded affiliation with the United Hospital System. Through that partnership, Kenosha Medical Center and St. Catherine’s Medical Center campus in Pleasant Prairie became part of the Froedtert & MCW network.