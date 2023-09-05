Froedtert Health COO leaves organization

[caption id="attachment_575607" align="alignleft" width="178"]
has resigned his position as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Wauwatosa-based Froedtert Health
as of Sept. 1 “to pursue other opportunities,” the health system announced Friday.
Behl led operations and care delivery for Froedtert Health's community hospital division, including community hospital sites, service lines and ambulatory clinic operations. Froedtert described Behl as instrumental in the strategic development and execution of its ambulatory network strategy and growth of its primary care platform.
“We are grateful to Mark for his many contributions to Froedtert Health,” the announcement said.
As part of the transition, the system announced Scott Hawig
, EVP and chief financial and administrative officer, will oversee the ancillary services team; Susan Campbell
, senior vice president of service lines, will provide eadership for ambulatory operations; Allen Erics
, president of the community hospital division and Froedtert West Bend Hospital, will also provide executive leadership for Froedtert Holy Family Hospital; and Dr. Ian Schwatz
, EVP and chief clinical officer, will provide executive leadership for the northeast medical group.
Behl joined Froedtert in 2020 following health care leadership roles in California.