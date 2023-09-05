Froedtert Health COO leaves organization

Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

Mark Behl has resigned his position as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Wauwatosa-based Froedtert Health as of Sept. 1 "to pursue other opportunities," the health system announced Friday. Behl led operations and care delivery for Froedtert Health's community hospital division, including community hospital sites, service lines and ambulatory clinic operations. Froedtert described Behl as instrumental in the strategic development and execution of its ambulatory network strategy and growth of its primary care platform. "We are grateful to Mark for his many contributions to Froedtert Health," the announcement said. As part of the transition, the system announced, EVP and chief financial and administrative officer, will oversee the ancillary services team; senior vice president of service lines, will provide leadership for ambulatory operations; president of the community hospital division and Froedtert West Bend Hospital, will also provide executive leadership for Froedtert Holy Family Hospital; and EVP and chief clinical officer, will provide executive leadership for the northeast medical group. Behl joined Froedtert in 2020 following health care leadership roles in California.