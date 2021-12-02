Froedtert Health acquires Sensia Wellness

Froedtert Health announced it has acquired Sensia Wellness LLC, a Milwaukee-based provider of onsite employer health clinics. The deal allows the Wauwatosa-based health system to expand is employer-based health care offerings, which are housed under…

The deal allows the Wauwatosa-based health system to expand is employer-based health care offerings, which are housed under its Workforce Health division. Those services include wellness programs, occupational health services, workplace clinics and other employer-related services, including those related to COVID-19.

Froedtert currently works with more than 500 employers across the state.

Under the agreement, 20 Sensia providers and staff will join Froedtert Health, and more than 40 existing Sensia employer clients will now contract with Froedtert.

Financial terms of the deal, which closed Nov. 29, weren’t disclosed. The Sensia brand will sunset and will become Froedtert Health Workforce Health, a Froedtert spokesman said.

“The agreement allows for a natural extension of our market-leading workforce employer-based health care offerings to the more than 40 organizations that Sensia has served and aligns with our goal to be a trusted heath care resource for employers,” said Patti Kneiser, vice president of employer services for Froedtert Health. “The addition of Sensia providers and staff to the Froedtert Health team will enable us to enhance our offerings of high-quality health care solutions for our Workforce Health clients and expand our expertise and access for employers to Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network.”

Sensia Wellness was formed in 2013 by Dr. Andrew Seter to provide corporate wellness and onsite clinics to Milwaukee-area clients. Seter previously was founder, owner, president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Sensia Healthcare, a provider of urgent care treatment for injured workers and drug testing services to area employers. The company was acquired by a national firm in 2012.

“I chose Froedtert Health as the preferred partner for Sensia because of its recognized quality and reputation, not only for patient care but also for staff and provider engagement,” Seter said. “I also felt their philosophy and scope of employer services aligned well with Sensia’s long-term, proven approach.”